Poly Introduces G7500 Meeting Room Solution Designed for Modern Indian Workplaces

Poly (formerly Plantronics and Polycom) announced that the Poly G7500, a video device that combines content collaboration and video conferencing capabilities in one device is available in India. The G7500 integrates advanced audio features, wireless content sharing and Ultra HD 4K video, creating an immersive audio and video experience for mid- to large-sized conference rooms.

The G7500 places 4K content and collaboration at the center of the experience with a customizable interface for both touch and non-touch displays as well as secure and guest network capabilities for all connected devices.

The G7500 also features infinite white boarding, where users can write over content, use the screen as a whiteboard space, and capture for later use. By combining video conferencing and content sharing in one solution, the G7500 empowers multiple attendees to share content – from any device – to make meetings more productive.

Pierre-Jean Chalon, Senior Vice President, APAC for Poly said, “Due to the rise in the culture of remote workers, open office floor plans and increasingly global workforce, the way we are collaborating at the workplace has changed significantly. Today’s employees prefer to connect with colleagues over technologies that make their meetings as productive and as in-person as possible. Poly has developed G7500 with these factors in mind – simplicity, clarity and limitless possibility. Your focus stays on the meeting, while our technology steps quietly into the background.”

The G7500 helps teams share ideas and express themselves clearly with rich visuals and detailed audio that allows users to feel like they’re together in the same room. Ultra HD 4K video promises four times the quality in video calls and beyond. Poly-exclusive innovations such as NoiseBlock and Acoustic Fence ensure minimal audio distractions such as background noise and side conversations while stereo audio provides a premium in-room experience at a distance.

The G7500 incorporates an interface that is intuitive and easy to navigate, and a deployment-friendly architecture makes it simple and cost-effective to install. The G7500 is intended for users including but not limited to business leaders, IT and facilities managers, AV specialists and healthcare professionals. Support for industry standards gives G7500 the flexibility to connect to any cloud-based video platform or ecosystem (such as Zoom, Cisco Webex, GoToMeeting, Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business) through Polycom’s RealConnect Service.

“The global video conferencing market is booming. It was valued at $6.43 Billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach $13.42 Billion by 2023”, explains Roopam Jain, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan’s Connected Work practice. “Enterprises around the world are rapidly investing in video conferencing tools that improve collaboration and productivity for today’s digital workers. With the release of G7500, Poly is bringing its expertise in high-quality video, audio and content collaboration to offer a secure and flexible next-generation solution for medium and large conference rooms at a compelling price.”