PNY Technologies Enters Into Renewed Worldwide License Agreement with HP to Design, Manufacture, and Distribute HP-branded Products

PNY Technologies, Inc. (PNY) announced that they have entered into a multi-year extension of their existing license agreement to manufacture and distribute HP-branded products, including USB flash drives, Memory Cards (SD, MicroSD) and Memory Card Readers globally.

Gadi Cohen, President & CEO of PNY stated, “…this multi-year HP license renewal goes a long way to demonstrate the strong relationship between PNY and HP, a relationship going back over ten years. We look forward to continuing to work with HP as PNY continues the manufacture and sale of HP-branded products worldwide.”