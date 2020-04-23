Pine Labs opens its ePOS APIs to developers

Pine Labs, one of Asia’s leading merchant commerce platforms, has announced that it has opened the application programming interface (APIs) of its Android-based remote payment application – ePOS by Pine Labs for developers. Pine Labs’ ePOS allows merchants to download the app and convert their Android phone into a payment acceptance device for cards, UPI and wallets. Currently popular UPI and wallet payments including Amazon Pay, Airtel Money and PhonePe are supported on ePOS by Pine Labs.

Developers can build innovative fintech products for their customers in retail, grocery, transportation space using the remote payment APIs of ePOS.

Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, Pine Labs said, “Our ePOS app has got positive response from the merchant community. In less than a month of making it available on our website and Google Play Store, we have seen nearly 14,000 downloads. It uses our stringent payment protocols that have been the hallmark of our offline payment products. With the need for contactless and remote payment modes, we invite developers in all industry sectors to use it to provide value added services to their customers. They need not worry about payment related regulatory compliance and security features as these are already embedded in ePOS.”

Developers can use the open APIs in many different scenarios. ePOS APIs may be integrated into home delivery applications, share economy applications, or paid productivity solutions. These may also be pulled into chat apps to enable payments via chat applications.