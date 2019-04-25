Persistent Systems Appoints Sandeep Kalra as President – Technology Services

Persistent Systems announced the appointment of Sandeep Kalra as President – Technology Services, with effect from May 1, 2019.

An experienced leader in the software services industry with diverse capabilities, Sandeep will lead the company’s Technology Services Unit, overseeing its global sales and delivery operations. He will be based in New Jersey and report to Chris O’Connor, CEO Designate.

Previously, Sandeep was Senior Vice President & General Manager – Digital Transformation Solutions, HARMAN International (A Samsung Company), focusing on the next generation solutions across Cloud, Analytics and Mobility for product companies and enterprises. Prior to that, Sandeep held multiple leadership positions at HCL Technologies, including Vice President, Healthcare and Emerging Markets and Vice President, LATAM and Canada.

Sandeep is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.

Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman & Managing Director, Persistent Systems, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Sandeep to Persistent Systems. His extensive and rich experience in the software industry and his proven track record makes him the right leader for this key dimension of our business and we look forward to working with him.”

Chris O’Connor, CEO Designate, Persistent Systems, said, “Sandeep brings diverse capabilities from a broad spectrum of organizations and roles that align to our strategy. His strong background in crafting solutions in global environments cutting across product engineering and enterprises will add tremendous value to our customers. I am excited to have him join the team as we lead our Company on its next phase of growth.”

Sandeep Kalra, President – Technology Services, Persistent Systems, said, “Persistent Systems has built a strong foundation in software product engineering and helping enterprises on their transformation journeys. I am very excited to be joining Persistent Systems and look forward to be a part of their growth story.”