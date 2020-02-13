Perimeter 81 Disrupts Traditional Network Security; Partners with SonicWall on New SASE Platform

Perimeter 81, a leading Zero Trust network provider for enterprises and organizations, announced a new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that combines its Network as a Service offering with advanced cloud security capabilities from SonicWall, a Francisco Partners portfolio company. The integrated, cloud-native platform will deliver Zero Trust access to internal resources, user and branch internet security, branch interconnectivity and endpoint security.

Identified by Gartner as one of the most promising emerging technologies in enterprise networking, SASE is a cloud-native architecture model that supports dynamic secure access to organizational assets by combining multiple network technologies delivered as a service, including Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker, Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) and Zero Touch Network Access with WAN capabilities (i.e., SDWANaaS).

In November 2019, Perimeter 81 partnered with SonicWall to integrate its security services features, including Content Filtering, Application Control, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), File Sandboxing, Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI), antivirus and more, to create one of the strongest SASE offerings in the network security space. Perimeter 81 will be launching Web Filtering and DNS Filtering in Q1 and, with SonicWall, will gradually roll out security features to customers throughout 2020, starting with FWaaS. Additional functionalities, such as SaaS security and Endpoint Protection Platform, will be introduced later in the year.

By integrating SonicWall’s Capture Cloud Platform and real-time breach detection and prevention technologies, the Perimeter 81 SASE platform provides organizations with a holistic and unified security solution to authenticate and consume their network and security needs across all enterprise edges. Businesses can connect to a single secure network and gain access to physical and cloud resources no matter their location, allowing IT teams to easily access and secure their organization’s networks and users in an agile, easy-to-use, cost-effective and scalable way.

“The consumption of modern network security and cybersecurity solutions needs to fundamentally change. With today’s increasingly distributed and mobile workforce, this paradigm shift begins with replacing the traditional and perimeter-based network model with cloud, cyber and network security platforms,” said Amit Bareket, Co-Founder and CEO of Perimeter 81. “Our partnership with SonicWall and integrated SASE offering is a positive first step towards this market transformation. Companies are seeking solutions that are cloud-native, easy to use and encompass many functionalities in a one-stop-shop. We will deliver a converged cloud-delivered secure access service edge that is needed to effectively serve the secure these access requirements of the digital business.”