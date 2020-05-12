Pega to Hold Global Hackathon to Accelerate Innovation and Digital Transformation

Pegasystems Inc. announced Pega Community Hackathon 2020 Pega’s first global hackathon open to the entire Pega developer community. Pega invites developers of all skill levels to create new solutions with the potential to rapidly help organizations improve customer and employee experiences both during the COVID-19 pandemic and longer-term.

While the COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated many organizations’ digital transformation initiatives, organizations also want solutions that help them achieve long-term success. Starting today, the six-week Pega Community Hackathon 2020 will focus contestants on building solutions in three key areas that can most help organizations respond to the immediate crisis as well as help address future needs:

Bridging the gap between distributed people and systems

Accelerating assistance and service to those in need

Adapting quickly to new challenges and circumstances

Open to novice and expert developers alike, contestants can submit an application, component, integration, or other solution built using the low-code, model-driven Pega Platform to qualify for one of five awards: Best in Show, Runner Up, Community Choice award, and two COVID-19 specific awards: the iNnovation award and the iNspiration award. Judges will evaluate submissions based on such criteria as the level of innovation, real-world impact, and execution. Winners will be awarded cash prizes with Best in Show also winning free passes to PegaWorld iNspire 2021.