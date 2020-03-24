Pega Launches Free App To Help Clients Track COVID-19 Employee Exposure and Mitigate Risks

Pegasystems Inc. announced the launch of a free app to help its clients track the spread of COVID-19 among employees and maintain business continuity in the face of the global pandemic.

Built in just days with the low-code Pega Platform™, the COVID-19 Employee Safety and Business Continuity Tracker app provides business leaders with live dashboards that visualize the scope of COVID-19 exposure in their workforce and the impact it may have on operations. This data helps them make more informed decisions to keep employees safe and business moving forward. Employees self-report their COVID-19 status via a short set of risk assessment questions. Their answers feed into the status dashboards and trigger a series of automated actions that guide affected employees, their managers, and human resources with instructions on how to manage their situation.

The app was inspired by a Pega client, one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S. with over 200,000 employees and volunteers. The company needed a solution to manage the health and scheduling of its staff, many of whom are doctors and nurses on the front lines on the fight against COVID-19. Using the Pega Platform for low-code application development, the organization configured and deployed a solution to help understand who is cleared to work and determine when infected or at-risk staff can reenter the schedule rotation.