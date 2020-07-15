Pega Introduces X-ray Vision

Pegasystems Inc. introduced X-ray Vision – the industry’s first self-healing robotic process automation (RPA) capability to detect and fix broken bots with no human intervention. Combined with new automated bot authoring tools, Pega RPA will provide clients with faster, more durable, and easier to deploy RPA.

A fall 2019 Pega survey found that 87% of businesses experience bot failures. Why? Because most RPA solutions rely on surface-level screen scraping to automate processes across an ever-changing landscape of applications. But when the application user interfaces change – which happens every day at any evolving business – those armies of bots become unreliable and prone to break. The result: wasted investment, unexpected downtime, and rapidly increasing maintenance costs.

With X-ray Vision, Pega will expand on its patented Deep Robotics approach to RPA that durably binds the bot within native application controlsinstead of at the surface level. The new capabilities will leverage AI algorithms to make it far easier and faster than current available solutions to create new bots and keep them running. With this ease and speed, Pega will help give organizations a viable way to significantly scale their RPA initiatives beyond the typical handfuls of bots.