Pega Helps Accelerate Digital Transformation With Launch of Pega Kickstart Services

Pegasystems Inc. announced the launch of Pega Kickstart – a new family of fixed-price services that help businesses quickly deploy Pega software to help address critical customer and employee experience problems. Through a combination of Pega tools, best practices, and a dedicated services team, Pega Kickstart provides a faster path to digital transformation with high-impact returns delivered in just weeks.

Digital transformation – once a marathon – has now turned into a sprint. Organizations are scrambling to adjust to an extraordinary level of disruption brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are reassessing how to meet the increasing digital demands of their homebound customers while also helping their newly remote employees stay engaged and productive. But these are not new problems; the pandemic has only accelerated the need to fix them.

Today Pega introduced three new Pega Kickstart services offering a way for businesses to more rapidly solve today’s challenges while also helping set the foundation for future innovation. These services include:

All Pega Kickstart services include professional services and training in one fixed fee. During the project, Pega Email Bot Kickstart and Pega Workforce Intelligence Kickstart also include software licensing, which can be extended for an additional fee after project delivery is completed. Pega Microjourney Kickstart clients can add software licensing to the project service based on the mutually agreed project outcomes. For more detailed information on Pega Kickstart, which are available today, please see the links in the Supporting Resources section below.

“Even in the best of circumstances, businesses are in a never-ending race to keep up with changing customer expectations and ward off the latest market threats,” said Don Schuerman, CTO and vice president, product marketing, Pegasystems. “Now we’re offering an even faster and easier way to improve customer and employee experiences with our Pega Kickstart services. In just weeks, and for a fixed cost, our experts will deliver a custom solution built to meet today’s challenges and future proofed for the long haul.”