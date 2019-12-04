Pega Expands Cloud Choice Guarantee With Kubernetes Support

Pegasystems Inc. announced support for Kubernetes to provide its clients a new option for cloud containerization orchestration on AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Pivotal, and Red Hat. This continues the organization’s commitment to its Pega Cloud Choice Guarantee for clients self-managing their Pega applications on their preferred third-party cloud provider.

In a first-of-its-kind program, Pega Cloud Choice Guarantee has helped clients stay agile by avoiding cloud vendor lock-in. It gives clients the flexibility to run their Pega applications on Pega’s fully-managed Pega Cloud® Services or on their Pega-certified cloud infrastructure provider of choice. At the same time, containerization has changed the way organizations manage their cloud applications. Kubernetes has quickly become the leader in cloud orchestration by enabling increased scalability, flexibility, and data security.

With this announcement, Pega now expands its Pega Cloud Choice Guarantee by supporting the following flavors of Kubernetes offered from leading cloud providers: AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Pivotal Container Service (PKS), and Red Hat OpenShift. This means Pega clients can host their Pega applications on these top cloud providers while also leveraging Kubernetes to orchestrate their containerization strategies. This demonstrates Pega’s ongoing commitment to continually certify in-demand cloud choice options requested by clients.

Customers today want flexibility and scalability when it comes to their cloud deployments. Pega Cloud Services gives customers peace of mind so they can focus on other issues while Pega manages the platform. Clients also have the option to self-manage their Pega software on their preferred Pega-certified cloud infrastructure provider. No matter which arrangement clients choose, Pega ensures easy and penalty-free migration to and from all these options if and when the business need arises.