PCAIT Appeals to MHA to Allow Offline IT Channel Operate Subject to Certain Conditions after April 20 and also appeals to OEMS to help Offline Channel to Liquidate their Piling Stocks also to route OEMS direct orders thru offline channel

On April 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs released a circular informing about the extension of lockdown till 3rd of May. However certain industries, self employed people and supply chain-related activities were allowed to open after April 20, in the areas where Corona cases are absent or few. The IT channel community, however, feels that the IT hardware were not allowed to be sold in retail after April 20, while manufacturing of IT hardware was allowed was allowed. In this context, PCAIT released a letter addressed to the MHA apprising them of the concerns of the channels in the following lines:

Dear Sir,

With reference to MHA guidelines dated April 15, 2020 on conditionally starting economic activity in certain business verticals and geographical locations from April 20th 2020. On bare perusal of Clause 14(ii)&(xi) of the said guideline it can be safely concluded that Retail of IT Hardware and Service rendered by organisations through B&M outlets is not permitted. However, on the contrary, commencement of sale of both essential and non-essential goods through rival OLS platforms from April 20th 2020 is a matter of great concern for the countrywide Brick and Mortar channel which is carrying huge unsold inventories owing to targets based on forecasted sales for the month end and financial year end.

In wake of likelihood of continuation of Lockdown until the transmission curve of brutal Corona Virus is flattened, more and more sectors are embracing technologies to work from home and need reliably latest IT hardware for same. It is a matter of grave concern for the B&M channel that most of the accumulated demand for fulfilment from April 20th 2020 will get diverted to rival OLS platforms thus further adding to the woebegone of B&M channel thus causing inter alia issues related to payment default and severe cash flow issues.

Further to telephonic conversation in this regard with Shri Alok Gupta on behalf of each and every channel partner of this country, it is suggestively reiterated that orders can be aggressively booked on respective brand owner portal while the B&M channel can be used for on-site delivery/fulfilment of same. Modalities, modus operandi, and modus vivendi can be deliberated and construed with the intent to move the unsold stock of B&M Channel partners to generate adequate liquidity to trigger start the payment cycle. The B&M IT Channel is fearing the worst in these times of uncertainty and despair. Your kind consideration to aforementioned suggestion or any other initiative which can liquidate the unsold stocks and revive the business will inspire confidence and infuse much required motivation to tide over the current crisis.

Looking forward for your earliest empathetic response to foregoing distress call of the offline IT channel.