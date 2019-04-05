Pantum Partners Meet at 6 Cities

Pantum International has completed their first partners meet in 6 cities at India. Partners Meet Started from Jaipur, Agra, Lucknow, Dehradun, Mumbai and Kolkata , as a part of their 6-city partner meetings. These meetings are intended to bring all the Pantum partners in a region together at central locations like main cities to introduce them to new era printing solutions of Pantum and to update them about Pantum’s Go-TO-Market strategies and to motivate them how to take their business and the pantum brand to the next level. Pantum, founded in 2010, which has global presence, entered India market a few years back. Pantum printers come with the latest technology and features that provide high quality prints. The company owns patents for several core technologies, which help them to continuously innovate and update laser printer solutions to meet the needs of different work environments, while being cost-effective at the same time.

Speaking on this program, Abhra Das, National Sales Head of Pantum, commented. “The objective of these partner meets is to familiarize the partners with Pantum printer productline, technology, business policy, market strategy; how to meet challenges and take advantage of the opportunities; and how to take their own businesses and the brand forward, in close association with our National Distributor, Supertron. Pantum has a complete line of laser printers to meet the needs of home users, SOHOs, enterprises, government, etc. We are very much encouraged and enthused by the response and interest being shown by the partners at these events.”