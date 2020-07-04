Pantum P3500DN Fast Laser Printer Released that Gives up to 80,000 pages...

Pantum P3500DN Fast Laser Printer Released that Gives up to 80,000 pages / month

Pantum P3500DN gives maximum print power controlling cartridge capacity, offers up to 80,000 pages per month. Its other pages include:

Flexible: Multipurpose tray; Convenient: Optional tray; Durable: Metal frame; Fast Printing: Speed 33 ppm (A4)

Pantum, based out of China, is a laser printer brand that has shown significant progress in the printing industry and market penetration around the world in a very short period of time. Pantum printers are currently marketed and distributed in over 50 countries including China, USA, Europe, Middle East, South Africa and India.

