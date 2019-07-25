Panasonic’s Real-time Tracking and Projection Mapping Compatible Projector Impresses Audience at Tokyo 2020’s “One Year to Go” Ceremony

Panasonic Corporation , a worldwide Olympic and Paralympic partner, announced that its real-time tracking and projection mapping compatible projector was used for a highly innovative video performance during the “One Year to Go” Ceremony, which the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and Tokyo Metropolis jointly held at the Tokyo International Forum on July 24 to kick off the one-year countdown and call athletes worldwide to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The ceremony, which was attended by Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Yoshiro Mori, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo 2020 guests including International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, and other dignitaries as well as an audience of some 5,000, kicked off the one-year countdown with an opening performance, the IOC’s invitation to the Tokyo 2020 Games, an unveiling of medal designs and an invitation to volunteer torch runners.

During the opening performance, participants enjoyed an innovative video projection of colors and effects that followed a fast-moving dancer while she performed a dynamic routine that included many difficult gymnastics movements. The demonstration was a convincing reminder of Tokyo 2020’s promise to deliver the most innovative games in history.

The dance was performed by Honami Tsuboi, a Japanese rhythmic gymnast at the Beijing 2008 Games, to the accompaniment of music played on three-stringed shamisen instruments by the Yoshida Brothers from the Tsugaru region of northern Japan.

Real-time tracking and projection mapping for spatial image rendition (uniform projection of video onto various surfaces) was implemented with Panasonic’s unique technology for projecting images on fast-moving objects using special projectors. Real-time tracking and projection mapping detects the movements and positions of the target object at high speed to achieve smooth, low-latency projection mapping. Panasonic’s real-time tracking and projection mapping technology achieves the industry’s lowest latency, just 0.0016 second, or less than 1/10th that of conventional devices, between detecting an object’s position and transmitting images*. Panasonic’s industry-leading technology is expected to find highly useful applications in fields including sports competition.