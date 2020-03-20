Panasonic Life Solutions India unveils its ‘First’ Exclusive Brand Store in Hyderabad

Panasonic Life Solutions India is one of the largest domestic manufacturers of electrical construction materials (ECM) in India. The products are available through the length and breadth of the country under our flagship brand, ‘Anchor by Panasonic’, for more than five decades now. Apart from the ECM space the company also operates diverse smart electronics, housing, and home automation solutions in India, and has today announced the launch of its first exclusive brand store in Hyderabad. The brand store would house an alluring choice of the best in class Anchor and Panasonic products ranging from advanced Electrical Wiring Devices, Switchgear, Wires, LED lighting solutions, IAQ (Fans) and Water Heaters for the residential, commercial, and industrial segment; designed to suit the needs of every individual.

The expansion of commercial and business hubs, robust infrastructure and burgeoning IT sector in Hyderabad has led developers to take up more commercial projects and residential space. Panasonic Life Solutions’ global expertise will act as a catalyst for Hyderabad’s real estate players, architects, interior designers and consumers to for an unparalleled experience of safety, comfort, and convenience. Strategically located, Panasonic Life Solutions’ store is an experience zone for buyers with a wide range of Home automation, smart and energy saver products.

The exclusive store will also display a wide range of advanced Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Solutions such as Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV), Bidet-Panasonic Electronic Automatic Toilet seats and Bathroom Dryers enabling the consumers to experience the next-generation technology. The ERVs with their advanced features will enable substantial energy savings in large commercial and residential establishments.

Vivek Sharma, Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “It gives us immense pleasure to launch our first exclusive brand store in Hyderabad today. We have set ourselves a target to open 130 such stores, across Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, in India by end of FY21-22 to cater to the growing need of the ECM (Electrical and Construction Material) Industry. These stores will serve as experience centers for consumers and influencers, a place where we can showcase the depth and width of our range and display products that are a part of Panasonic’s global innovation on smart and connected homes. Not only does the store targets individual customers, but it would also provide a platform for the makers for the new India, the builders, contractors and architects fraternity, to experience the next-generation solutions, which they can, in turn, incorporate in their upcoming projects. This unique experience of sorts would help the Indian consumer move up the ladder of comfort and choice, in a category which otherwise is largely driven by electricians and is associated with crowded electrical stores. The exclusive store will showcase our Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV), Electronic Automatic Toilet seats and Bathroom Dryers enabling the consumers to experience the next-generation technology”.

Panasonic Life solutions India, to accelerate its retail reach and expansion with the intent of boosting its customer connection, will invest heavily in its retail strategy. The 130 brand stores would set up in a Franchise Owned and Franchise Operated (FOFO) model, allowing the people to associate and grow with the brand Panasonic while assuring customers of superior quality and high-tech products.

Rajan Gangal, Franchisee owner added that “We are happy to have Panasonic Life Solutions launch its first exclusive store in Hyderabad. Panasonic Life Solutions India has established itself as a manufacturer of high-quality products; especially for residential and commercial infrastructure projects. The showroom is designed to create an impression of the actual touch and feel of the zone which will further ease the buying and selection process of the consumers“.