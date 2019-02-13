Palo Alto Networks Introduces Fastest-Ever Next-Generation Firewall and Integrated Cloud-Based DNS Security Service

Palo Alto Networks underscored the need for increased IT security by releasing several new capabilities that predict malicious attacks and use automation to stop them in progress. Beginning today, next-generation firewall customers who upgrade to PAN-OS® version 9.0 will get access to these new security capabilities, over 60 new features and new tools for easily implementing security best practices.

“At Palo Alto Networks, we’re focused on simplifying security by using analytics and automation,” said Lee Klarich, chief product officer. “Customers choose our next-generation firewall platform because of our commitment to continuous innovation and our focus on reducing the need for standalone products. Today’s announcements include our new DNS Security service, which uses machine learning to stop stealthy attacks aimed at stealing information from legitimate businesses.”

Among the new capabilities announced today, Palo Alto Networks unveiled software and hardware enhancements to the leading next-generation firewall platform that will help organizations strengthen security and simplify protections across their hybrid cloud environments.

Over the last year, Palo Alto Networks completed extensive customer research to guide the product changes. Customers overwhelmingly reference ease of operations as a reason they choose Palo Alto Networks. They want an integrated platform that reduces operational complexity and gives security teams confidence they can use best practices and minimize human error.

“We listened and responded to customer feedback and found that what customers want above all is simplicity and control,” said Klarich. “With this release, we’re not only adding features like the DNS Security service, which eliminates the need for security teams to bolt on yet another standalone tool, we are minimizing manual efforts that are error-prone, so teams can focus on projects aimed at growing their business.”