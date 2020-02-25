Palo Alto Networks Introduces Cortex XSOAR

Palo Alto Networks introduced Cortex XSOAR, an extended security orchestration, automation and response platform that empowers security leaders with instant capabilities against threats across their entire enterprise. Cortex XSOAR is an evolution of the Demisto platform, which was acquired by Palo Alto Networks in March 2019.

Palo Alto Networks is redefining the security orchestration, automation and response category by making threat intelligence management a core component. By tightly integrating threat intelligence management with SOAR capabilities — such as unified case management, automation and real-time collaboration — customers are now able to fully operationalize threat feeds.

“Customers are facing an overwhelming volume of alerts, threat intel sources, and security tasks,” says Lee Klarich, chief product officer for Palo Alto Networks. “Both SOAR and threat intelligence management have developed over recent years as tools to help them, but existing product silos have led to even more manual work. Bringing threat intel data into Cortex XSOAR means security orchestration just got simpler for the customer. It makes no sense to have SOAR without native threat intel.”

“The integration of threat management into security orchestration and automation is an inevitable evolution for improving security operations,” notes Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst and fellow at the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “Cortex XSOAR brings the right pieces together. Until now, operationalizing vital threat intelligence data has been difficult or even impossible as it requires time, experience, and resources that are beyond the capabilities of many organizations. A platform like Cortex XSOAR acts as a security operations and analytics platform architecture, or SOAPA, for analyzing and operationalizing cyber threat intelligence. The benefit? Bringing the value of threat intel to the masses.”

“Threat intelligence without context is just threat data. In order for threat intelligence to be of use, the original context of the threat intel has to be applied appropriately and mapped to internal incidents and policies,” says Michael Poddo, director, Cyber Threat Analysis & Response, Emerson. “However, doing this at scale and speed to keep pace with real-time threat feeds is tough without automation. SOAR applied to threat intelligence can help fully integrate it into all aspects of your incident response program.”