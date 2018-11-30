Palo Alto Networks Integrates RedLock and VM-Series With Amazon Web Services Security Hub

Palo Alto Networks announced the integration of RedLock and VM-Series for AWS Security Hub, a new security service from Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks helps organizations confidently move their applications and data to AWS with inline, API-based and host-based protection technologies that work together to minimize risk of data loss and business disruption. Building on native AWS security capabilities, these protection technologies integrate into the cloud application development lifecycle, making cloud security frictionless for development, security and compliance teams.

AWS Security Hub is designed to provide users with a comprehensive view of their high-priority security alerts and compliance status by aggregating, organizing and prioritizing alerts, or findings, from multiple AWS services, such as Amazon GuardDuty™, Amazon Inspector, and Amazon Macie™ as well as from other APN security offerings. The findings are then visually summarized on integrated dashboards with actionable graphs and tables. Our joint customers can use these collaborative efforts to help verify that their applications and data are secure.

“The Palo Alto Networks product integrations help customers verify that their users, applications, and data are secure through a single pane of glass. The RedLock integration allows customers to monitor advanced threats due to common cloud misconfigurations, stolen credentials, and malicious user and network activities, while the VM-Series integration automates policies to block malicious activity,” said Varun Badhwar, senior vice president of products and engineering for public cloud security at Palo Alto Networks. “With more businesses moving to the cloud, it’s critical that the alert data they receive provides them with actionable insights to successfully combat cyberattacks.