Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of CloudGenix

Palo Alto Networks announced it has completed its acquisition of CloudGenix Inc., an industry-leading cloud-delivered SD-WAN provider. The acquisition will further strengthen Palo Alto Networks comprehensive secure access service edge (SASE) platform.

“We are excited to welcome CloudGenix to Palo Alto Networks,” said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks. “CloudGenix has shown tremendous vision for how enterprises need to shift their security posture in today’s cloud-scale, distributed environments. The integration of our platforms into a best-in-class SASE offering will benefit not only our combined customer base, but the industry at large as it continues to undergo network and security transformation.”

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access is the industry’s most comprehensive SASE platform, delivering a global cloud network with cloud-delivered security that’s ready for today’s highly distributed environments. With the integration of CloudGenix’s cloud-managed SD-WAN solutions, Palo Alto Networks will accelerate the intelligent onboarding of remote branches and retail stores into Prisma Access, in turn accelerating the shift from SD-WAN to SASE across its customer base.

CloudGenix co-founders Kumar Ramachandran, Mani Ramasamy and Venkataraman Anand have agreed to join Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto Networks paid approximately $420 million in cash, excluding purchase price adjustments, to acquire CloudGenix.