Paladion Cited among 10 Top Emerging Managed Security Services Providers

Paladion is among the 10 top emerging managed security service providers (MSSPs), according to The Forrester Wave: Emerging Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), Q3 2018. To build their list, the firm performed a comprehensive review of emerging MSSPs, and evaluated providers on 24 criteria. The results were published in the Forrester Wave report, which stated that “Paladion’s’ strength lies in its actionable data and dashboard.

“We are happy that Forrester named us among the 10 top MSSPs,” said Paladion’s CEO, Rajat Mohanty. “We feel honored that Forrester has recognized, in our opinion, our dedication and diligence to our customers. Considering our complete set of managed security services, our global presence, and the increased interest we have received from customers, we think it is not entirely surprising we were named among the top emerging MSSP,” Mohanty explained. “In my view, the Wave’s rigorous research methodology simply quantified the reasons why we both belonged among, and deserved favorable ranking within, the top MSSPs.”

To assess the state of the emerging MSSP market, Forrester evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of top MSSP vendors. After examining past research, user need assessments, and vendor and expert interviews, they developed a comprehensive set of 24 evaluation criteria, which they grouped into three categories, current offering, market presence, and strategy.

According to the report, “[Paladion’s] strength lies in its actionable data and dashboard. [Paladion’s] dashboard is designed to be friendly for general users, yet detailed enough for security analysts. The company’s proprietary AI platform, AI.saac, applies security analytics across endpoint, network, application, and user behavior data. Clients appreciate the company’s lower costs, integration with multiple security technologies, and easy one-click investigations.”

Through these innovations, Paladion believes that it is upgrading client expectations for MSSPs. They are transforming a slow, reactive, and faceless service into a high-speed, high-touch cybersecurity partnership. While traditional MSSPs only sent security alerts and reports, Paladion combines AI with one of the industry’s largest pools of cyber security experts. The result: Paladion delivers comprehensive hands-on response and cybersecurity consulting services that meet a wide range of organizational security needs— 24x7x365.

Based in Reston Virginia, Paladion is growing rapidly throughout North America, the largest regional market for managed security services (in general) and MDR services (specifically). As organizations increasingly deploy mobile and IoT, and as both internal and external threats grow, the need for full MDR services is projected to continue to explode.