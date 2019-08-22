Ozonetel Partners with Nityo Infotech to Expand to South East Asia

Ozonetel, India’s provider of on-demand cloud communication/telephony solutions, announced its partnership with Nityo Infotech for strategic expansion to South East Asia. As part of this partnership, Ozonetel’s Cloud Contact Center Solution, along with KOOKOO APIs, will now be deployed at Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Manila and provide their solutions to Nityo’s clientele in South East Asia. Ozonetel is already serving clients like Zomato, Swivelt and Lazada in these regions.

Established in 2006, Nityo Infotech Corporation is the fastest growing IT services company. The company has presence in 23 Countries, including US, Europe and Asia Pacific. Nityo’s portfolio of solutions and services includes BPO services, infrastructure management services, outsourcing, system integration, Application Software development, IT consulting, etc. With this partnership, Nityo’s customer base will now have the option to adopt Ozonetel’s solutions.

Ozonetel offers a full-stack, robust platform that supports over 50,000 users and 12 million daily interactions. With zero CAPEX, it offers seamless CRM and social media integrations. It provides businesses with rich MIS reports, which enhance the end-customer experience, increase agent efficiency, reduce OPEX, and evaluate ROI on campaigns. It also offers advanced AI capabilities like Speech Analytics and Voice Bot enablement. Ozonetel now has telecom POPs (point of presence) in six locations with access to more than 70 countries globally.

Commenting on the expansion, Atul Sharma, Co-Founder CTO, Ozonetel, said, “We are very excited about our entry into South East Asia (SEA) market. We have served clients from this region in the past, now we have tied up with Nityo Infotech, a player who has established its presence in this region. Our SEA expansion is a much-awaited move for many clients who have, or are planning a presence in SEA, as this will be an easy-to-scale platform they have always relied upon. With leading telcos as our telecommunication partners, our clients will be assured both compliance and connectivity.”

Commenting on the partnership, Naveen Kumar, Founder and CEO, Nityo Infotech said, “We have been providing services to BPO’s across the world, now with our technology tie-up with Ozonetel, and we can be a one-stop provider for our customers. We believe the time has come for a shift from conventional deployment of contact centers, with our combined strengths, we will certainly make an impact in this region.”