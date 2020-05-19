Ozonetel Introduces CloudAgent Lite for Doctors

Ozonetel, India’s leading provider of on-demand cloud communication /telephony solutions has introduced CloudAgent lite for doctors. This is a solution based on cloud telephony to help doctors provide seamless service during this pandemic. Ozonetel is providing this feature free of cost to all the practicing doctors until August 2020.

CloudAgent Lite provides doctors with a dedicated virtual phone number for their consultation practice. Doctors can now publish this virtual number to avoid making their personal phone number public. It also enables a virtual phone assistant that plays back custom welcome message to the callers and then connects the call to doctor’s configured personal mobile number. CloudAgent lite also sends SMS alerts for missed calls, and call details with a call-recording link for the connected calls.

To get started and share dedicated consultation number with patients, doctors need to first register and verify their mobile number. Post verification, doctors can configure the welcome message for their patients, and finally choose a business phone number to avoid making personal phone number public.

Commenting on this Chaitanya Chokkareddy, Chief Innovation Officer, Ozonetel said, “With tele consulting witnessing a boom around the world, doctors are working hard to keep up with the increasing demand, and providing timely advice to patients. CloudAgent lite aims to provide doctors with favorable infrastructure so that they can provide their valuable services seamlessly.”