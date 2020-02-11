As the world’s leading brand in 4K UHD projection technology and a global manufacturer of large display products, Optoma is honorably announcing that the P1 has been officially launched in February in India today.

“An amazing way to avoid the bulk of a television is a “short throw” projector. They’re designed to be placed very close to the wall or screen, yet project a huge, perfectly proportioned home cinema picture. There are no cables to trip over and no heads in the way.” – London Evening Standard mentioned.

Gordon Wu, Head of Optoma APAC speaks: “We’re excited that the Optoma P1 has been finally issued in India. Looking forward, Optoma redefines home cinematic experience with the all-new P1; it absolutely would be an excellent choice.” From the beginning of 2020, we have been winning many major awards from the world, this time we are also looking for reverberation in India. Particularly the World’s Leading Gadget Magazine- T3 has given the Optoma P1 5 stars review “Gordon continued.

The Optoma P1, launching across the world, integrates 4K ultra high definition (UHD) resolution with an ultra-short throw distance, plus a laser light source – a culmination of today’s best technological advancements. The Optoma P1 features Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control capabilities, IFTTT support for seamless smart home automation with smart IoT devices and an integrated premium NuForce soundbar with Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus pass-through over optical and HDMI arc. Combined with an easy auto geometry correction system driven by the SmartFIT app and Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) technology for hassle-free software updates, this powerhouse marries cutting edge technology with high style to be easily integrated into any home cinema.

For maximum contrast and brightness, the Optoma P1 can be used with Optoma’s 100” ambient light rejecting ALR101 screen. The specialized screen surface is designed to actively reflect a projected image for high contrast and solid colour saturation while preventing ambient light from washing out the picture.