Oncam Improves Design and Functionality Of Special Stainless Steel Camera

Oncam announced the release of its new and improved Evolution 05 and 12 Stainless Steel Camera line with design enhancements that further position the device as the ideal solution for surveillance needs in the most demanding environments.

Oncam’s Evolution Stainless Steel cameras provide resilient protection in areas where resistance to the elements and compliance to stringent regulations are paramount. The updated Stainless Steel camera design includes:

The Stainless Steel Camera is a core part of Oncam’s Specialist Camera line, which includes the Evolution ExD Cameras certified for explosive environments. This suite of specialist cameras are designed for markets that experience extreme conditions and require durable surveillance equipment to avoid inefficiency or damage.

“The enhanced Stainless Steel Camera line incorporates various improvements that when combined, deliver a powerful and dependable safety device for environments that need durability the most,” said Jon Marsh, VP Product, Oncam. “Our customers require surveillance technology that is set apart from standard video security solutions, and the upgrades we’ve made create a robust feature set that is designed specifically for a number of critical applications.”