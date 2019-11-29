Oncam Chosen as Best Camera Partner 2019 by Milestone Systems

Oncam announced that it has won the award for Best Camera Partner from video management software (VMS) provider Milestone Systems. The recognition was announced during Milestone’s Partner Open Platform (MPOP) Day India in Kerala earlier this month.

The award exemplifies Oncam’s dedication to putting relationship and partner development at the heart of its business. Oncam places great pride in enabling its technology partners to grow their business by leveraging the company’s industry-leading wide-angle and 360-degree technology, collectively offering customers advanced high-value solutions and the best user experience possible.

Oncam’s long-standing partnership with Milestone has developed robustly over the years, creating a strong and reliable relationship that takes security solutions to the next level. Oncam recently completed the retesting and documentation of its 360-degree solutions with Milestone XProtect open-platform IP VMS, giving users access to a proven system designed to increase awareness and enhance intelligence.

The Oncam video plug-in dewarps a 360-degree video stream within the XProtect client, which corrects the distortions introduced by the fisheye lens and allows the view to look normal to the user. Users are then able to leverage comprehensive video imagery that provides a wider field of view and superior picture quality. This integration demonstrates the desire of both companies to work cohesively to deliver solutions that help customers reach their security and business goals.

“We are thrilled that Oncam has won such a significant award from our valued partner Milestone at MPOP,” said Abhishek Kumar, Regional Director — India, ONVU Technologies. “It is a testament to Oncam’s belief in open systems and the capability to solve customer problems together in a unique, empathy-led technology environment.”