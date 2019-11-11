NZXT Announce Acro Engineering Company as Distributor In India

NZXT announces its cooperation with ACRO ENGINEERING COMPANY to distribute its range of Cabinet, Coolers, Power Supplies, Audio products and Lighting Accessories for Custom Build PC.

Acro Engineering Company (Acro) is a part of the 40-year-old SMC group, Acro is a fast-growing company in the distribution of Gaming Components, accessories and peripherals and has a presence in every region in India.

Acro and NZXT share a similar vision to make PC as an ultimate gaming platform, Mr. Himanshu Jain, The Founder of Acro, has a deep interest in Gaming and has invested and created infrastructure to make high-performance pc products closer to the channel in each part of India.

Founded in 2004, NZXT is a leader of gaming products and services. Their award-winning products include computer cases, PC cooling solutions, RGB lighting kits, power supplies, and their free PC monitoring software, CAM. NZXT was created out of a passion for PC gaming and is dedicated to improving products and services to achieve extraordinary gaming experiences.

With this Cooperation, NZXT would be making a high-performance pc buying experience better by leveraging the channel reach and connect of Acro.

Please contact Naqui Ahmad Business Manager at NZXT Inc. International Business Unit for any inquiries or questions regarding the efficient thermal solutions for PC.