NXP India Signs MoU with HCL Technologies to Develop Next-Gen Electronics and Semiconductor Products

NXP India joined the inaugural ceremony of India-Netherlands Technology Summit 2019 to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem between the two countries. In the presence of Royal Dutch Couple – King Willem-Alexander & Queen Maxima and senior cabinet ministers of both the countries, NXP India signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HCL Technologies for next-gen advanced electronics and semiconductor products development. The MoU signifies a strong technology collaboration between the two technology giants to co-develop the automotive product family for global automotive customers.

Speaking on the partnership, Sanjay Gupta, Vice-President & India Country Manager, NXP India, said, “Considering the transformations taking place in the industry, this MOU will be a win-win situation for both the companies, speeding up the semiconductor development and time to market. With the joint expertise, we would be able to solve the roadblocks swiftly and quickly to develop meaningful solutions in the areas of advanced automated connected cars and low power IOT applications to expand the Indian semiconductor ecosystem.”

NXP, with over 2,500 engineers in India, is involved in development of semiconductor hardware and software designs for the embedded market in various application segments like Automotive, Security & Connectivity, Digital Networking and next generation technological departments. With the aim of providing safe and secure mobility, NXP has developed Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that aid drivers and help prevent accidents by leveraging technologies like radar, V2X (vehicle-to-everything communication) and lidar to perform functions like blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and parking assistance.