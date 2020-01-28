NXP India organised their sixth flagship tech summit event ‘Connectivity Week’, where a panel discussion on ‘Power of Connectivity Technologies’ for NextGen product design was held. NXP India Tech Summit is a thought provoking knowledge sharing platform that includes visionary keynote and panel discussion on a chosen theme of wider technical interest. The panel discussion saw a wide participation from some of the key voices of the tech industry, who expressed their thoughts about how various connectivity technologies holds the potential to bring in a major wave of transformation across sectors. Broadly, the panel discussion was centred around various connectivity technologies from wired to wireless including NFC, UWB, BLE, WiFi , 5G and DSRC ( IEEE802.11p). There was good debate on various use cases of these technologies like 5G use cases, some of the key challenges for 5G adoption and the steps necessary to ensure that 5G reaches the common masses of the country.

The discussion was moderated by Sanjay Gupta, Vice President and India Country Manager, NXP. The key note panellists included Lars Reger, SVP and CTO, NXP Semiconductors, Pradeep Garani, Senior VP, Device Engineering, Reliance Jio, Dr Pradip K Dutta, Group VP and MD, Synopsis, South Asia, Arvind Tiwary, Chair TiE IoT SangEnnovate, Daisy Chittilapilly, MD, Digital Transformation Office, Cisco India and SAARC, Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Bhilai and Ashok Chandak, Senior Director, Global Sales and Marketing, NXP.

Sanjay Gupta, Vice President and India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors said “The comparable IQ of chips based on number of transistors when compared to human brain would be greater than 1000 vs 100 IQ of average humans. We are entering into a very smart world with more than 75 billion connected devices and the challenge at hand is to make sure that the connectivity among them takes place smartly, smoothly and securely.”

“This year’s theme on ‘connectivity’ was chosen to mark the importance of various connectivity technologies for a smart and secure world. The event is a testimony to NXP’s focus on knowledge sharing. It provides a great platform for showcasing niche technological developments, mutual learnings and exploring avenues for nurturing innovation across our stakeholders”, he further added.

The 4-Day mega tech event comprised of interesting Industry Keynotes, Technical Tutorial and Tech Talks, Tech Symposium and Paper presentations with the fellow engineers apart from the Industry Tech Summit. A keynote session by Prof. M. Balakrishnan from IIT Delhi on ‘Assistive Technology Solutions for Mobility & Education of Visually Impaired’ emphasized on the role, technology can play for the betterment of the of the marginalized section of our society.

Further, NXP team had setup more than 25 live demos on Secure Connectivity Applications based on NXP Chipsets & Systems. The demos were arranged in increasing circle of influence of NXP’s technologies for a Smart Secure Connected World of Devices. Starting with Automotive Ethernet (Connectivity on the Wire for your Car); followed by Mobile NFC (Touch & Tap for access, payment, anti-tamper etc. to transforming into an embedded-SIM); next to it the cool new Ultra-Wide Band Secure Ranging and the latest additions to NXP stable, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth (Secure Positioning & Connectivity Around You) and finally going ‘Beyond’ to Vehicle2X Communication, RADAR for Autonomous Driving & 5G.

The event concluded with the keynote session by Arnab Kumar, Program Director, Frontier Technologies, NITI Aayog on ‘Connected Technologies and Artificial Intelligence’ wherein he talked about the technology challenges for India and the need to become a data intelligent country.