NXP helps young minds to innovate for the future

NXP India one of the largest design centers for NXP Semiconductors N.V. conducted its one of the most aspirational project, ‘YOUNG INNOVATOR DESIGN CHALLENGE 2019’ across its 3 centers in Noida, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Young Innovator Design Challenge was crafted specifically for the children of NXP employees, to provide them with an opportunity to learn and imbibe the knowledge and passion for electronics and software.

The event kick started in May 2019, which saw the participation of 115+ students across India, belonging to the 6th – 12thstandard, who were then invited for the training session at the NXP campus. During the session, the young minds were mentored by the experts about the NXP based Microbit kits and the challenge was to convert the innovative ideas into working prototypes using the Microbit Kits.

After two long months, post rigorous scrutiny and filtering at the each round, 30 children were shortlisted for the grand finale and were invited to present live demos of their prototypes to the external jury. The eager contestants were evaluated on their confidence; overall understanding of the concept, final demos, presentation and communication skills and finally 15 students emerged victorious under multiple categories. There were eminent industry experts who were invited as member of the jury for the grand finale.

While congratulating the winners, Sanjay Gupta (India Head), Vice President and India Country Manager NXP said, “We were amazed to see how the young minds could come up with such innovative concepts. NXP encourages more efforts like these to develop country’s future entrepreneurs and innovators. It was a learning process not just for the students but also for us, as there was exchange of ideas from both the sides. We are planning to come up with similar events in the future to nurture young minds and develop a symbiotic relationship between the tech industry and them”.