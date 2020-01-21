NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Powered Box PC and Carrier Board Introduced by AVerMedia for AI Edge Computing

AVerMedia, an NVIDIA Jetson Preferred Solution Provider since 2018, has very actively invested in building the AI ecosystem and the various AI edge-computing solutions for the software and hardware integration market. AVerMedia launches EA713-AAMN Carrier Board and Box PC Series, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier, which aims at AI-centric use cases for edge computing such as robotics and industrial automation that provides the performance and power efficiency to run autonomous machines software, faster and with less power.

Aver AI EA713-AAMN provides 2x M.2 Key M 2280 and 4x mPCIe slots alternatively for AGX Xavier™ to receive various video inputs by using AVerMedia’s capture cards. These 2x M.2 Key M 2280 and 4x mPCIe slots share PCIe Gen2 x4 lanes, so EA713-AAM can provide three different combinations for developers to install video capture cards, such as 2x M.2 Key M 2280 slots, 4x mPCIe slots, and 2x mPCIe slots with 1x M.2 Key M 2280 slot. By using AVerMedia’s extended video capture cards, AGX Xavier™ can receive HDMI, VGA, SDI, composite video inputs, and even dual 4Kp30 HDMI video inputs for collecting real-time video data from different application scenarios for analysis.

AVerAI EA713-AAMN is designed as an application ready system to provide a total solution for multiple applications to improve the performance and flexibility for time-to-market. With EA713-AAMN, software developers not only can design their deep learning software on this system but also can market their software and the system as a complete solution. This approach can greatly help to simplify the efforts and processes of the system integration to launch their deep learning solution into the market. AVerMedia AVerAI Series can enable the enterprises to achieve the goal of time-to-market and time-to-scale in their AI at the edge applications.

AVerMedia is dedicated to develop both fan and fan less thermal designs and technology for NVIDIA Jetson Tegra, Nano™, and Xavier™ modules to meet the environmental challenges. AVerMedia provides the total embedded solution for multiple applications to improve the performance and flexibility for time to market. In addition to the key design, technology, and system integration, AVerMedia also provides high-quality customization services.