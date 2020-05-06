Nutanix Steps up Support for Work From Anywhere

Nutanix announced a new VDI service to help promote telework adoption among Indian organizations. Nutanix ‘FastTrack for VDI’ brings together Nutanix HCI and software with selected partners to accelerate and optimize a VDI service in just a few weeks.

As the nation’s businesses continue to battle the impact of COVID-19, many still struggle to enable their workforces to operate and function remotely while still maintaining access to the same tools and applications they require to be productive and efficient. Hence, the increasing interest and importance of VDI.

Building VDI environments to effectively maintain core business and technical operations frequently take up to a few months. But, Nutanix ‘FastTrack for VDI’ can reduce that to a matter of weeks.

The announcement comes as research shows the majority of India’s enterprises struggling to adopt remote working, with security concerns and lack of appropriate mobile IT devices, the most common reasons for lack of adoption.

For those companies that have adopted teleworking, the biggest challenge stems from their existing IT infrastructure: which repeatedly showed itself unable to maintain operations during the recent sudden demand surges.

Nutanix FastTrack for VDI helps to address these challenges while supporting local businesses to continue their DX journey in these times of uncertainty. It allows remote access to critical business applications, even via BYOD devices and strict security policies can be implemented and managed through its simple management console.

The performance and speed of Nutanix VDI solutions are also well documented: it has a large, existing customer base and its influence continues to expand as a wide range of industry sectors, educational institutions, and local governments rapidly embrace its technologies.

“Nutanix is committed to ensuring India’s enterprises, have the right technology to keep their staff connected, engaged, and productive,” said Balakrishnan Anantharaman, VP and MD-Sales, India and SAARC, Nutanix. “As India’s enterprises increasingly depend on a work from anywhere model to keep operating, Nutanix will be there to provide the right solutions, and smooth their way to the cloud.”