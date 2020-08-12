Nutanix Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Now Available on AWS

Nutanix Clusters enables seamless application migration and unified operations across clouds to help businesses accelerate their cloud journey with AWS.

Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced general availability of Nutanix Clusters on AWS, extending the flexibility and ease of use of the company’s hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software, along with all Nutanix products and services, to bare metal Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances on Amazon Web Services (AWS). With this announcement, Nutanix delivers hybrid cloud infrastructure — one that allows businesses to accelerate their digital initiatives and optimize spending, priorities further amplified in the age of COVID. Nutanix offers a single stack that integrates compute and storage, provides unified operations across private and public clouds, integrated networking with AWS, and license portability from private to public clouds, thus addressing key technical and operational challenges of the hybrid cloud era.

With this announcement, Nutanix extends the simplicity and ease of use of its software to public cloud. This eliminates the cost and management complexity of hybrid environments and enables seamless mobility across private and public clouds without any rearchitecting of the apps due to built-in networking integration with AWS. Customers now have the flexibility to choose the right cloud environment for each application with the added benefit of license portability across clouds, which has a direct impact on cost and resource optimization.

“We are excited to support an extension of a customer’s private cloud environment into AWS with the launch of Clusters on AWS. This provides customers the flexibility to get the most out of both their AWS and Nutanix environments,” said Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Customers now have an opportunity to take advantage of Nutanix Clusters on AWS to deploy adjacent to their cloud-native applications in AWS and fast track their digital transformation.”

“On behalf of our customers, we have always worked to make IT so simple that it’s invisible,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “As the industry evolved, our focus has expanded beyond the datacenter to help our customers manage the complexity of multiple clouds, whether private or public. Nutanix Clusters on AWS is the realization of this vision. This enables complete flexibility by allowing businesses to write code once and use it anywhere, taking advantage of scale, location, integration, and pricing of multiple options – this is the true vision of hybrid cloud.”

“Nutanix Clusters on AWS enables seamless mobility within hybrid and multicloud environments, giving customers much-needed freedom of choice. Our focus through the pandemic has been to provide India’s enterprises with the least complex path to a cloud environment that works for the unique needs of their organization. This solution provides scalability, significant cost and time savings, and optimizes existing infrastructure – which is exactly what enterprises need at this time,” said Balakrishnan Anantharaman, Vice President and Managing Director of Sales, India and SAARC, Nutanix.

Nutanix customers shared:

“Wipro has extensive industry experience in managing and running business critical applications in a cloud agnostic architecture. We have leveraged Nutanix Clusters as the underlying cloud infrastructure platform to deliver our technology services. It provides us with a critical component of hybrid cloud – a truly unified management plane across private and public clouds. Nutanix Clusters provides us the flexibility of running applications in the cloud while reducing the networking overhead by using our existing AWS setup making our deployment quick and efficient. Together with Nutanix we are confident of offering the best in class technology services in a hybrid cloud environment for customers’ digital transformation.” Satish Yadavalli, Vice President – Cloud and Infrastructure Services at Wipro Ltd.

“To offer the latest and best in cloud computing, we are excited to partner with Nutanix. This far-reaching partnership will enable Yotta to offer latest and innovative cloud solutions for Enterprises to run their critical workloads on and off premises,” said Sunil Gupta, managing partner and CEO of Yotta Infrastructure Solutions. “The general availability of Nutanix Clusters on AWS gives our customers a flexible and secure Hybrid Cloud solution that leverages the technological prowess and experience of three industry leaders.” Sunil Gupta, Managing Partner and CEO of Yotta Infrastructure Solutions.