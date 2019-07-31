Nutanix continues India investment with Channel Appointment

Nutanix has confirmed the appointment of Ritesh Syal as its new Head of Channel Sales for India. The announcement follows the recent signing of India and SAARC Vice President and Managing Director of Sales, Balakrishnan Anantharaman, and is a clear sign the industry veteran is already stamping his mark and energy on the Nutanix India business.

With more than 15 years of Channel and Sales management experience, Syal is ideally suited to take the Nutanix Channel business to the next level. His knowledge and insight of the India software and cloud market combined with a track record for rapidly expanding tier one and two partner organisations make him an ideal asset for Nutanix as it strengthens its Go To Market, GTM, channels.

Before joining Nutanix, Syal was Director and Head of Channel and Alliances for Oracle India where he grew the top level partner organisation and channel alliances and developed extensive GTM experience with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Systems Integrators (SIs).

Prior to Oracle, Syal was National Business Manager for Public Services at SAP, responsible for the Healthcare and Education / Research verticals nationwide. He has also held senior leadership roles at EMC, where he was the Key Partner Director, and APC, part of Schneider Electric.

“Channel is a key priority for Nutanix in India” said Balakrishnan Anantharaman, Vice President and Managing Director of Sales for India and SAARC, Nutanix. “Ritesh’s appointment reaffirms our commitment to extending our partner ecosystem and to bringing increased choice right to the doorsteps of India’s businesses.”

Speaking on his appointment, Syal said: “I am delighted to be joining Nutanix at such an exciting time for the company and the industry. Being part of a high growth leader and one unwilling to accept the status quo offers limitless opportunities for the channel and for India’s enterprises.”

Syal’s appointment is part of a continuing expansion for Nutanix in India and follows the recent signing of Balakrishnan as Vice President and Managing Director of Sales for India and SAARC.