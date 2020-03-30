Nutanix Brings Invisible Infrastructure to Big Data and Analytics

Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it extended the Nutanix platform with new features for big data and analytics applications, as well as unstructured data storage.

These capabilities, part of Nutanix Objects 2.0, include the ability to manage object data across multiple Nutanix clusters for achieving massive scale, increased object storage capacity per node, and formal Splunk SmartStore certification. The enhancements add to a cloud platform that is already optimized for big data applications, to deliver performance and incredible scale, while also reducing cost by maximizing existing, unused resources.

Big data workloads demand cloud environments that can efficiently manage extremely large volumes of unstructured data, as well as deliver the high performance necessary to analyze the data in real-time to extract business insight. With companies reliant on business data to create personalized customer experiences, IT teams often struggle with siloes, complexity, and operational inefficiencies. Options currently available do not offer secure, end-to-end solutions to run big data applications that can easily scale

“Digital transformation requires web-scale storage for enterprise workloads. Object storage is rapidly becoming the storage of choice for next gen and big data applications. As object storage makes the leap from the cloud to the datacenter and mission critical workloads, economics must be balanced with performance.” said Amita Potnis, research director in IDC’s Storage team. “Nutanix is known for flexibility and simplicity. Multi-cluster support and certification with Splunk SmartStore with Nutanix Objects will allow for massive scale at the right price and performance that these workloads require.”