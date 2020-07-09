Nucleus FinnOne Neo recognized as the #1 Market Leader in Lending by IBS Intelligence

Nucleus Software announced the recognition of its end-to-end digital lending solution, FinnOne Neo by IBS Intelligence in their Annual Sales League Table 2020.

Over the last two decades, Nucleus Software’s flagship lending solution has been recognized 10 times as the “World’s Best Selling Lending Banking System” by IBS Intelligence. Throughout this period, the solution has been continuously enhanced, adding significant additional capabilities including Cloud, Lending Mobility, Microfinance, Digital Portal and Lending Analytics.In this year’s SLT, FinnOne Neo has been recognized in the lending category as the “#1 Leader” in India and as the “#2 Leader” globally. This is the third year in row that FinnOne Neo achieved the top spot in India. Nucleus Software’s transaction banking solution, FinnAxia was recognized as the #3 Leader in the inarguable Transaction Banking Systems category in the Sales League Table 2020.

Nucleus FinnOne Neo helps banks and other financial institutions digitize their end-to-end loan lifecycle, from initial contact with customers and helping make better credit decisions faster to comprehensive loan servicing and sophisticated delinquency management. FinnAxia helps banks in transforming their corporate customers’ treasury functions into dynamic, mature and profitable business by enabling faster payments, integrated collections, sophisticated liquidity management and effective ecosystem financing.

R. P Singh (CEO, Nucleus Software) said, “Our position in the IBSI Sales League Table this year continues to reflect the tremendous business value our customers gain from using our solutions. I’m particularly proud because this leadership position comes on top of other records such as having the world’s best-selling lending solution 10 times and reaching the 50th customer milestone for FinnOne Neo Cloud. I am also delighted about FinnAxia being ranked as the third best-selling Transaction Banking Solution Globally. We believe that this performance is testament to the confidence of global financial services industry in the power, reliability and efficiency of our solutions”.