NortonLifeLock announces six-month free subscription to Norton Family

NortonLifeLock has announced a complimentary six-month subscription to the Norton Family software that helps parents supervise their children’s online activities. In view of the unprecedented crisis presented by COVID-19, NortonLifeLock is allowing consumers to download Norton Family from family.norton.com by registering on the website with no financial commitment or credit card details. The offer is valid till May 31, 2020.

With people staying indoors as a safeguard against the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, children are spending more time online through internet-enabled devices for studies, entertainment, and play. This exposes them to cyberattacks and other online threats. According to the recently launched NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report, four in every ten respondents (39%) in India reported to have experienced identity theft, with 10% having suffered some manner of loss as a result.

“Increased online time comes with increased risk of exposure to cyber threats, especially when it concerns children. There’s a greater need than ever to protect one’s identity in the online world, and we are committed to helping the consumers in these unprecedented times by keeping families protected and safer as kids connect online for school and play. We hope that consumers make the most of the offer and help protect themselves from the potential threats,” said Ritesh Chopra, Country Director, NortonLifeLock, India.

Norton Family provides parents with easy-to-use tools to help protect children against potential online threats by supervising their online activity and identifying possible issues before they become major concerns. This includes visibility into the content that children see, their online searches, and the time they spend on their devices. Norton Family also offers tools to set limits for usage and to block inappropriate content and websites.