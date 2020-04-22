NODWIN Launches Recommendation List of New Games for Mobiles, PCs and Consoles

NODWIN Gaming joins the World Health Organisation’s safety campaign #PlayApartTogether with a range of games to keep young India at home, safe and engaged! Global gaming industry leaders in the interactive entertainment space, including Riot Games, Twitch, Big Fish Games, YouTube Gaming etc have globally joined the #PlayApartTogether, to encourage people to practice social distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19. NODWIN Gaming urges the Indian gaming community to actively participate in the global campaign and #PlayApartTogether.

As part of the campaign, a team of highly respected gamers from NODWIN’s community has curated a list of their recommended games for different devices – mobiles, PCs and consoles. Some of the games are listed below:

Mobiles – Pool, Hearthstone, Last Day Cats, Marvel Super War, Roblox, Mobile Legends and Standoff 2

PCs- Call Duty Warzone, Dead By Daylight, RIFT, Smite, Destiny 2, World Warships, and Rocket League

Consoles – FIFA 20, Gears, Grand Theft Auto, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Sekiro, Red Dead Redemption II and Spiderman.

Globally, the need of the hour is for people to stay home and help in their own way to flatten the curve. This global campaign is the gaming sector’s way of informing and encouraging the vast network of users to follow social safety norms. We have experienced a 25-30% hike in our viewership in the last few days. Gaming today has much to offer – from careful mathematical reasoning to the sheer exhilaration of walking away undefeated, and most importantly, to get our minds off the crisis. Through games like these, we aim to share WHO’s important message of safety while letting our community know that they are not alone”, said Sidharth Kedia, CEO, NODWIN Gaming.