Nikon India announced the new Nikon Z series NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens, which boasts great optical performance and uncompromised image quality, packaged into a compact 24-70mm zoom lens with a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8.

Lightweight and durable for every occasion, equipped with dust and dirt resistance, professional and amateur photographers and videographers can look forward to using the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, which empowers great movie recording performance with a wider range of filming capabilities.

As part of the S-Line lenses, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S delivers superior performance across the entire shooting range thanks to a multi-focusing system, ensuring reduced aberrations and a sharp focus plane for any subject, whether near or far. The lens is designed with an anti-reflective coating system featuring the ARNEO Coat, which achieves ultra-low reflectance of incident light, realising clear and crisp images with largely reduced ghost and flare effects. The ARNEO Coat also allows for superb tolerance for backlight or when a light source is located within the frame.

With its bright optical system, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens provides a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8 throughout the lens’ entire zoom range, unlike some zoom lenses that has a variable maximum aperture according to focal length. This allows photographers to have greater autonomy over their shooting intentions, with control over subject exposure to ensure sharp images even in dimly lit areas. Adding to its excellent level of control is the compactness of the lens.

“Our endeavour has been pushing boundaries of innovation and creativity at Nikon, we have developed a zoom lens with a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8 that is unlike any other. The lens is highly versatile and excellent for everyday photography and videography. Photographers can use this power-packed lens to shoot a diverse range of images, producing stellar quality images and videos every time and in any situation,” said Sajjan Kumar – Managing Director, Nikon India.