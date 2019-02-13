Nikon Announces the 4th Season of Film – Making Contest

Nikon India is happy to announce the 4th season of ‘Shorts on Nikon’, a short film making contest. The annually held contest requires participants to send entries of not more than five minute videos shot on Nikon cameras around weddings, fiction, non-fiction or other genres of cinematography and photography. The theme for this year’s contest is ‘Experiences’.

The contest ends on March 15, 2019, and the winner will be awarded a Nikon Z 6 Mirror less Camera with 24-70mm Kit Lens. The 1st runner up will win a D5600 with AF-S 18-140mm VR while the 2nd runner up will win a D3500 with AF-P 18-55mm VR Kit Lens. The contest is open to people above 18 years of age, all over India.

This year, Nikon has gone forward and introduced an activity to give cameras to people on rent for a pre-decided period to film their short film entries. This will serve as a helping hand to interested participants who do not own a camera. Interested participants will be required to submit their story board and script. Final shortlisting will be done basis the quality of the story board and script.

Speaking about the contest, Sajjan Kumar, MD, Nikon India said, “Nikon is thoroughly invested in promoting a culture of photography and the ‘Shorts on Nikon’ contest is yet another effort to substantiate our efforts. I believe that this contest provides a great platform for the budding talent to be recognized and encourages them to further refine their craft. My best wishes to every contestant.”