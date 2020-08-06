Newgen’s Virtual Meet on Preparing for a Digital-Only World Receives Overwhelming Response

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, held a virtual meet— “Reinvent your enterprise now for the digital-only world”— in the second week of July 2020. The event brought together industry experts and customers to discuss ways to reinvent enterprises to adapt to the new world of remote working, where digital is no longer a choice. They also explored the challenges that organizations are facing during COVID-19 and described the relevance of technologies like low code and cloud.

“The virtual event provided an ideal platform to connect with our customers and express our gratitude for making us an integral part of their digital transformation journey. We were delighted to see that our customers and partners are staying on top of their evolving needs and industry trends in the present dynamic business environment. This event reinforced our continued focus on developing applications that help organizations remain current and deliver a superior customer experience,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software. At the event, Newgen felicitated its customers—Diageo and EXL Service—with the Newgen Inspirational Leadership Award and the Newgen Impact Award, respectively.

Rob Koplowitz, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Forrester Research discussed how speed and agility are more critical than ever for businesses, and how process automation can help enterprises accelerate their current and future digital initiatives.

“The pandemic has triggered a radical shift in the way organizations are functioning. Cloud, digital process automation, and collaboration tools are the three key technologies that will help enterprises thrive in the future,” said Pratap Gharge, CEO and CIO Adviser, Multisoft Consultants.

“With cloud, we were able to rapidly scale our business and resume normal activities. Using Newgen’s low code platform, we orchestrated the human and digital vectors of our processes seamlessly,” said Benny Abraham, Head of Digital Solutions Architecture and Engineering, EXL Service.