Newgen Updates its Records Management System Software

Newgen Software, a provider of low code digital automation platform for managing content, processes, and communication, has launched RMS 3.0 service pack 1, an enhanced version of its records management system (RMS).

The latest version of the software enables end-to-end management of physical and electronic documents and records while retaining their integrity and authenticity. The software manages record lifecycle, from creation, usage, storage, and maintenance to destruction or preservation, per the organizational policies and legal mandates. It enables indexing, archival, movement tracking, and search of documents and helps define the filing, retention, and preservation rules for records.

“The enhanced version of our records management software will help organizations simplify the process of managing business-critical records while maintaining security and ensuring regulatory compliance. Organizations will be able to easily store, manage, and access vital records, enabling smarter decision-making, increased efficiency, and enhanced customer experience. Moreover, employees can avoid touching paper-based documents,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD, and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Newgen products are built on its digital automation platform, with low code capability. The platform enables rapid business application development and offers agility for sustainable and continuous improvement, thereby future-proofing enterprises. Furthermore, the platform’s capabilities, including mobility, social sensing, analytics, cloud, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence help in accelerating the digital initiatives of enterprises.