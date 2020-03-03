Newgen Secures Patent for a System and Method for Automatic Quality Assessment of Digital Documents

Newgen Software announced that the Indian Patent Office has issued a patent for its system and method for the automatic quality assessment of digital documents. The patent is valid for 20 years until March 24, 2030.

The patent recognizes Newgen’s rich experience, efforts, and inventions. This invention is related to making digital versions from scanned documents. It automatically compares and checks the similarity between the digital copy and the scanned copy, thereby ascertaining the quality of the digital document and deciding whether the original document needs to be digitized again.

“We are pleased with the issuance of this patent. It underscores our focus and ability to deliver state-of-the-art products and solutions. We will continue to innovate and enable our customers with cutting-edge applications that will help them stay ahead of the curve,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Annually, Newgen invests 7-8% of its revenue in research and development and is currently building a skilled team of over 370 people with deep domain expertise. The patents acquired by Newgen further strengthen its leadership in building cutting-edge, industry-specific applications, instrumental in driving digital transformation across organizations worldwide.