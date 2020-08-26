New WD Purple Ultra Endurance microSD Card Launched

The increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence-enabled video cameras and higher 4K and beyond video resolutions are driving the increased need for on-camera storage. Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC), a leading data infrastructure company, today addressed head-on the need to optimize storage for video and AI analytics at the network edge, by introducing the WD Purple™ SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD™ card designed specifically for equipment makers, resellers and installers in the mainstream security camera market.

The WD Purple SC QD101 microSD card features Western Digital’s advanced 96-layer 3D NAND technology. It delivers a cost-effective combination of ultra-endurance, high-performance storage, and a wide capacity range of up to 512GB* (available in capacities of 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB) for the growing security video market. This microSD card is ideal for backup/failover on-camera storage and continuous recording. With the help of the card health monitor in compatible cameras, it provides them with the ability to gauge the remaining endurance and preemptively service the card if needed.

Khalid Wani, Director, Channel Sales, Western Digital India, said, “Customers are looking for high-endurance, high-capacity, robust, on-camera storage for a variety of public safety and AI analytics use cases. The WD Purple SC QD101 microSD card is designed to address the need.”

Jaganathan Chelliah, Director, Marketing, Western Digital India, said, “Storage plays a pivotal role in the overall security and smart video ecosystem. We are witnessing an incredible shift in consumers’ needs for high endurance and robust on-camera storage that supports quality content for easy analysis when needed. Our WD Purple Ultra Endurance microSD Card is designed for low maintenance and high output, both in terms of quality and quantity.”

Enterprises can leverage WD Purple microSD cards for 24/7, always-on, high-definition security systems, low bit-rate recording. This microSD card is robust with humidity resistance and an operating temperature of -25°C to 85°C.

Customers are looking for high-endurance, high-capacity, robust, on-camera storage for a variety of public safety and AI analytics use-cases as security cameras typically use a long, continuous recording. This WD Purple microSD card will help handle these exciting new and varied visual workloads at the edge. This long-lasting, cost-effective storage solution fills a gap for low-end and broad mainstream surveillance camera applications previously serviced by retail and commercial microSD cards. This WD Purple microSD card is ideal for mainstream recording, and on-camera backup storage if a camera loses its connection to an NVR and is designed for 24×7 continuous write workloads.

Western Digital’s WD Purple portfolio of storage devices are designed with specifically-chosen attributes to deliver reliable performance in mainstream security video systems that operate 24/7. These purpose-built solutions offer high quality and long-lasting storage for workloads that consumer microSD cards and desktop-grade hard drives are not specifically designed for. The WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD card is available both in retail and in bulk packs.