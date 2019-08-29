New VIPer Converter from STMicroelectronics Features High MOSFET Breakdown Voltage for Reliable Power Supply

The STMicroelectronics VIPer26K high-voltage converter integrates a 1050V avalanche-rugged N-channel power MOSFET that enables offline power supplies to combine a wide input-voltage range with the advantages of a simplified design. The extremely high voltage rating of the VIPer26K MOSFET eliminates the need for conventional stacked FETs and associated passive components to achieve similar voltage capability, and smaller external snubber components can be adopted. Drain current-limit protection is built-in and the MOSFET includes a senseFET connection for over-temperature protection.

With high-voltage startup circuitry, a built-in error amplifier, and current-mode PWM controller all integrated on-chip, the VIPER26K can support all common switched-mode power supply topologies, including isolated flyback with secondary-side or primary-side regulation, non-isolated flyback with resistive feedback, buck, and buck-boost converters.

The market’s highest MOSFET breakdown voltage, together with a complete set of integrated features and minimal external circuitry let designers save bill-of-materials costs and board space while boosting reliability in applications such as power supplies for 1-phase and 3-phase smart energy meters, 3-phase industrial systems, air-conditioners, and LED lighting.

Additional benefits include internally fixed switching of frequency of 60kHz, jittered ±4kHz, combined with control of the MOSFET gate current during turn-on and turn-off to minimize switching-noise emissions. High power-conversion efficiency and no-load consumption less than 30mW help achieve high energy ratings and stringent eco-design approvals.