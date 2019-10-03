New Product Innovations to McAfee MVISION portfolio Announced

McAfee announced new product innovations to its McAfee MVISION portfolio, a first-of-its-kind cloud-based product family that allows organizations to deploy security on their terms as they move to the cloud.

The new features and functionality lie within McAfee MVISION Cloud, McAfee MVISION Endpoint, McAfee MVISION EDR and McAfee MVISION ePO, and have been purpose-built to help organizations protect data and stop threats across devices, networks and the cloud.

The biggest issues security practioners face today relate to people, devices and data—for organizations to adopt the cloud with peace of mind, they not only need visibility into their data and applications, but consistent data and threat protection policies wherever their data and applications reside. The wide dispersion of their data and limited time and resources make this a challenge for most organizations today.

With the MVISION portfolio, McAfee is enabling organizations to mount a powerful threat and data-centric defense spanning from device to cloud. These solutions are designed to give freedom and confidence to organizations that are accelerating their business through digital transformation initiatives.

“We are on a mission to deliver comprehensive data and threat defense across our customers’ “device to cloud” expanse and to give them the capabilities they need to act in a decisive and timely manner to mitigate risk,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president and general manager of the cloud security, McAfee. “We see a future where enterprise security is simpler, smarter and simultaneously broader than anything that’s ever come before, and with McAfee MVISION we are delivering on that vision.”

McAfee MVISION Cloud: McAfee MVISION Cloud brings together data protection and threat prevention across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) environments. The McAfee MVISION Cloud platform enables organizations to adopt cloud services with the requisite security, governance, and compliance they need.

In addition, McAfee has been selected by the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Connect program based on demand from federal government agencies and approval by the JAB. McAfee MVISION Cloud is FedRAMP Moderate Authorized and FedRAMP Ready for FedRAMP High.

McAfee MVISION Endpoint and McAfee MVISION EDR: Endpoint Security and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) are converging. McAfee offers them as an integrated deployment, where native security controls, advanced behavioral analysis and credential theft monitoring operate together to elevate threat event data for investigation and remediation.

Instead of organizations assembling a collection of tools and interfaces that slow the time to uncover and remediate threats, McAfee accelerates and simplifies the process through integrated products that operate seamlessly within the same McAfee ePO interface.

McAfee MVISION ePO: Security management is complex and requires unwieldy maneuvering between tools and data. As a result, cybersecurity professionals cannot be consumed with managing and updating security infrastructure. Instead, they need to focus on critical security tasks such as detection and enforcement—otherwise, adversaries will take advantage of the time they spend away from these important tasks and cause significant damage.

McAfee® MVISION ePolicy Orchestrator® (McAfee MVISION ePO™) eliminates the need for maintenance of an on-premises security infrastructure, allowing the security professional to focus exclusively on security.