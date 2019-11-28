New Lenovo study reveals use of smarter technology is helping to create a more effective work environment

A new global study conducted by Lenovo shows smart technology has already transformed the workplace, and is now helping to create more diverse work environments. In India, 82% of respondents believe technology is enhancing work environment and providing access to better jobs and opportunities

The research, which surveyed over 15,000 individuals from around the globe including the US, Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Japan, UK, Germany, France and Italy, found that employees share many positive opinions around the world regarding technology and its role in the workplace, such as its ability to improve job opportunities and job quality.

73% respondents in India believe tech helps people like them get good jobs and enhance careers. Worldwide, 56 % strongly believe tech is making it easier to advance to the next career level: this rang most true among workers in India (85 %), Mexico (74 %) and Brazil (72 %).

As a part of this survey, 83 % of employees from India are happy for artificial intelligence (AI) to take over the “boring” parts of their jobs, as compared to 52% respondents globally. This includes tasks such as paperwork, timesheets and invoices, cleaning and organizing and notetaking.

Rahul Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Lenovo PCSD India, commented, “Millennials & Gen-Z comprise ~60% of the workforce and expect their employers to provide them seamless access to cutting-edge technology. At Lenovo, our vision is to provide smarter technology for all. We have a suite of products, under the iconic ‘Think’ brand, to cater to the requirements of the new-age workforce viz., Think Smart Hub for conferencing facilities, Nano form-factor desktops (the world’s smallest desktop!), AI-enabled laptops, commercial IoT desktops and the more recently launched, Thinkbook. Lenovo is well positioned to meet the demands of the new-age workforce & enable ‘smarter workplaces’.”

