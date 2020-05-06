New Kaspersky threat intelligence service provides instant alerts on customer-specific threats

The new Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence service delivers instant customer updates on weak points within an organization. It provides the customer with information on threats revealed by numerous open sources and resources which usually have limited access as well as being enriched with results from Kaspersky threat research. Thanks to this, SOC and CERT security analysts can be aware of what cyber criminals are able to find out about their organization, and any attack vectors they are likely to exploit, to better prepare their defense strategy.

According to the latest survey of IT Security leaders conducted by 451 Research and commissioned by Kaspersky, the majority of CISOs (64%) agreed that speed and quality of incident response handling are the main metrics to measure performance in the role. However, as a company has numerous assets exposed online, it becomes harder for security analysts to keep everything in sight and react to the most significant threats in time. To help security analysts discover which company resources the malefactors are likely to leverage, Kaspersky unveils Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence.

Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence helps companies to understand the ways in which cyber criminals can successfully attack them, identify what information is available to an attacker and find out if their infrastructure has already been compromised by offering analytics on threats aimed specifically against the organization.

The service is built on insights from Kaspersky experts who have pieced together a comprehensive picture of customers’ current attack status, identifying weaknesses in the network perimeter, threats from cyber criminals, malicious activity and data leaks.

The network inventory, which uses non-intrusive methods, identifies critical components of a customer’s network perimeter, such as remote management services, unintentionally exposed and misconfigured services and network devices. A tailored analysis of available services results in vulnerability scoring and comprehensive risk evaluation based on a number of multiple parameters, including CVSS base score, availability of public exploits, the company’s penetration testing experience and other features.

Meanwhile, automated data gathering from online content hosting services, public forums, social networks, instant messengers channels and groups, restricted underground online forums and communities, provides the customer with details of any compromised employee accounts, data leakages or attacks planned or discussed against their organization.

The reports in Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence highlight cyber criminal activities not only against the customer, but also against its clients, partners and supplier infrastructure and offers сcustomer an overview of the ongoing malware or APT attacks in this region and industry.

With this information, a customer can look at its business from a malefactor’s point of view and understand what they can learn about the business’s IT infrastructure and employees while preparing for an attack.

The service is available in the Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Portal – a single point of access to cyber attack data gathered by the company for more than 20 years and supported by real-time notifications as soon as a tailored report is updated. Via a special API, Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence can be integrated with third-party task management systems, which significantly cuts time required for workflow administration.