New Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud now comes in two tiers

Kaspersky Lab has launched a new edition of Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud— a cloud-based cybersecurity product for small and medium-sized businesses that seek easy security management and benefit from cloud services. Now available in two tiers, the product offers both essential cybersecurity functionality from the cloud, as well as extended capabilities including vulnerability assessment, patch and encryption management. With the new licensing model covering two mobile devices per license for free, Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud protects both employees’ mobility and business data.

Two-tier solution for various business needs:

While growing their operations, businesses may demand more control and scalable protection, combined with the same flexibility and ease of management from the cloud. Companies can now choose between two editions of Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud, so they can adopt the level of protection control they require while enjoying the same fast and scalable software-as-a-service product.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud includes the classic set of cybersecurity technologies, such as file, web and mail protection, firewall, network attack blocker, behavior detection and exploit prevention. Along with web threats, the product now helpsto prevent malicious programs exploiting vulnerabilities in outdated software. This has been made possible through vulnerability assessment functionality that reviews applications installed on corporate devices and notifies IT administrators about available patches.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Plus adds web and device controls, as well as patch and encryption management. Patch management functionality allows administrators to automate delivering updates for vulnerable applications. Encryption management reinforces protection of sensitive business data, ensuring data stored on remotely encrypted employees’ devices is inaccessible for those without the correct permissions – even if a device is lost or stolen.

Simple cybersecurity management with mobility fully covered:

In two-fifths (40%)of SMBs , staff work remotely on a regular basis, often accessing services and storing business data on several devices. Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud provides companies the flexibility to support this trend in employee mobility by offering protection for one PC or file server and two mobile devices within one license. This means that there is no need to buy multiple licenses, and employees can still

Anand Shringi, Channel Head, Kaspersky Lab (South Asia) said: “As India is a fast- growing economy, and we are positively progressing towards digitization the small and medium companies are now growing and expanding their businesses with the support of the Make in India initiative. The current circumstances in an economy like India offer great opportunities to everyone and cloud security is a perfect tool for SME’s to rely and run their businesses on. We at Kaspersky Lab, understand this and would like to help the businesses grow and function smoothly on cloud with our solutions, because we believe that with evolving technology, smart businesses evolve their way of working.”

“Cybersecurity incidents are not just a concern for large enterprises; small and medium sized businesses also face the same challenges.

They too need a cybersecurity solution that provides proven and comprehensive protection but is simple to deploy and manage, as well as affordable. Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud is a software-as-a-service solution that meets these criteria because it does not require investment in hardware and protects businesses immediately after installation. The new edition makes this product even more tailored for SMBs seeking for scalability, mobility, remote working and collaboration scenarios, ”comments Sergey Martsynkyan, Head of B2B Product Marketing, Kaspersky Lab.