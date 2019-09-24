New Innovations unveiled for Avaya IX Contact Center Portfolio

Avaya Holdings Corp. unveiled the latest advancements to its Avaya IX Contact Center portfolio, offering compelling capabilities that enable increasingly valuable, intelligent experiences to be easily added for Avaya’s large installed base of contact center customers. These powerful solutions will be featured at Avaya’s innovation showcase during GITEX Technology Week in Dubai, October 6-10.

Avaya IX Contact Center innovations have been implemented and tested in production environments by organizations across the globe and come in response to specific client requests aimed at improving customer and employee experiences that bolster brand image as well as reduce high operational costs.

Both installed base and greenfield customers can add real-time insights for agents and managers to enhance customer experiences, easily connect agents with experts throughout the organization to give customers fast answers, and greatly improve channel-independent collaboration.

“Brands are built on the great experiences that employees deliver to customers, starting with the contact center, and Avaya continues to introduce customer-led innovations for our contact center portfolio that enable better experiences to build great brands,” said Chris McGugan, Avaya senior vice president, Solutions & Technology. “The contact center is the cornerstone of creating Experiences that Matter for organizations and their customers, and the innovations we are introducing today, including new AI capabilities, enhance business outcomes by improving the customer journey.”

Highlighting the key role that Avaya’s customer-centric approach to innovation played in the conception and design of the new capabilities, Jim Lundy, Aragon Research CEO and Lead Analyst, said, “Avaya works with their customers to quickly solve business problems and enable use cases that are core to their business success. Through innovations like this, Avaya is releasing capabilities that infuse AI, surface real-time insights, and integrate back office functions, throughout the customer journey for a better customer and employee experience.”