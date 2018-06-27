New HPE Pointnext Capabilities Accelerate Transition to Memory-Driven Computing

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced the launch of an incubation practice with specialized skills for solving big data problems through Memory-Driven Computing, leveraging the expertise of Hewlett Packard Labs and HPE Pointnext. Through HPE Pointnext advisory and professional services capabilities, the company will work with leading-edge customers to explore Memory-Driven Computing applications and deliver proofs-of-concept that will demonstrate dramatic performance gains never before possible.

Designed to dramatically improve performance and efficiency and unleash a new era of intellectual discovery and business opportunities, Memory-Driven Computing is a new computing architecture that puts memory, not processing, at the center of the computing platform. Hewlett Packard Labs is developing the breakthrough technology innovations needed to enable Memory-Driven Computing as part of The Machine research project. Using the new architecture, organizations will be able to process vast amounts of data significantly faster and reduce the time to extract insight, from days to hours, hours to minutes, minutes to seconds, ultimately delivering real-time intelligence.

“We believe that all data is valuable. Our vision for Memory-Driven Computing is to enable customers to capture, keep and refine every last bit of their data, up to 10,000 times faster than yesterday’s solutions,” said Rajesh Dhar, Senior Director, Pointnext, HPE India. “The introduction of HPE Pointnext capabilities for Memory-Driven Computing will accelerate our ability to bring Memory-Driven Computing technologies to our customers and help them solve some of their most complex problems and more quickly than ever before.”

HPE Pointnext has a team of emerging technology and AI experts already working hand-in-hand with its first commercial customer beginning the journey to Memory-Driven Computing, Travelport – a commerce platform that provides distribution, technology, payment and other solutions for the $7 trillion global travel industry.

Speed and accuracy are essential to delivering the right travel experience, and today’s travelers expect the best answers instantly. Partnering with HPE, Travelport has built out a large-scale compute capability, internally referred to as the “wall of compute,” which has been able to keep pace with the ever-increasing demand of online travel searches. The volume of shopping requests continues to double every 18 months and will reach an average of three shopping requests per month per person on the globe by 2020. Today, that already translates to moving over 125 terabytes of data in and out of its data centers each day.

In April 2018, Travelport began the first commercial Memory-Driven Computing engagement, installing an HPE Superdome Flex in-memory computing system and leveraging HPE’s expertise to rearchitect key Travelport algorithms using Memory-Driven Computing programming techniques.

HPE Pointnext is providing guidance to Travelport around IT deployment strategy, sharing expertise and learnings from previous proofs-of-concept to improve their ability to program applications for Memory-Driven Computing environments. Additionally, HPE experts are helping Travelport and future customers identify a performance baseline for infrastructure upgrades, drive cost-benefit analyses for the transformation journey and port, tune, re-architect and refactor applications for Memory-Driven Computing.

“Travelport handles incredibly huge data sets and demanding workloads. A Memory-Driven Computing approach will help Travelport quickly uncover insights in those data sets, as well as realize performance gains never before possible,” said Randy Meyer, vice president and general manager, Compute Solutions, HPE. “Working closely with HPE, Travelport will be able to test new technologies as they become available and remain at the forefront of in-memory computing advancements and by extension, the travel industry.”

As HPE Pointnext continues to work with customers on Memory-Driven Computing solutions, the team will unveil additional innovations and offerings for Memory-Driven Computing adoption, beginning with rapid assessments and proof-of-value services next year.